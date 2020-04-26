EUR/CHF’s down trend continued last week and edged lower to 1.0503. But subsequent recovery suggests short term bottom on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Stronger recovery could be seen this week to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0600). But upside should be limited below 1.0653 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 1.0503 will target 100% projection of 1.1476 to 1.0811 from 1.1059 at 1.0394.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 is (2018 high) is still in progress for parity next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0653 resistance holds. However, considering bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, firm break of 1.0653 resistance will indicate medium term bottoming. Strong rebound would then be seen back to 1.0811/1059 resistance zone.