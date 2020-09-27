Range trading continued in EUR/CHF last week inside 1.0721/0877. Outlook is unchanged and initial bias stays neutral this week first. Further rally is expected with 1.0721 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.0877 resistance will extend the rebound from 1.0602 for retesting 1.0915 high. On the downside, however, firm break of 1.0721 will argue that the rebound from 1.0602 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for this support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.