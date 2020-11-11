Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0715; (P) 1.0762; (R1) 1.0842; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the upside as rise from 1.0661 is in progress. Consolidation pattern from 1.0915 might have completed with three waves to 1.0661. Further rise should now be seen to 1.0877 resistance for confirmation. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 1.0503. However, below 1.0772 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.