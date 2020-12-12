EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT
EUR/CHF dropped to as low as 1.0735 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Current development argues that consolidation pattern from 1.0915 is extending with another falling leg. Further fall is in favor as long as 1.0799 minor resistance holds. Below 1.0735 will target 1.0661 support. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.0799 will bring retest of 1.0871 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.

