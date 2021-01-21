<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0760; (P) 1.0777; (R1) 1.0786; More….

EUR/CHF is staying in range of 1.0737.0787 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, break of 1.0787 support turned resistance will argue that corrective pull back from 1.0890 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.0890. On the downside, firm break of 1.0737 support will confirm the start of another falling leg inside the pattern from 1.0915. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.0658 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.