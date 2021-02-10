<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0801; (P) 1.0818; (R1) 1.0830; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral as it lost momentum after hitting 1.0844. Another rise is still in favor with 1.0794 minor support intact. Above 1.0844 will target 1.0890/0915 resistance zone next. Decisive break there will resume whole rebound from 1.0503. On the downside, though, break of 1.0794 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 1.0737 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.