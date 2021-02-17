<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0793; (P) 1.0800; (R1) 1.0813; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, above 1.0844 will extend the rebound from 1.0737 towards 1.0890 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.0784 will target 1.0737 support. Overall, sideway trading from 1.0915 is set to extend for a while.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.