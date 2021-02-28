EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF surged to as high as 1.1096 last week as rebound from 1.0503 resumed. The cross then failed to sustain above 1.1059/76 resistance zone and retreated. Initial bias stays neutral this week for consolidations first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.0915 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 1.1096 will target 100% projection of 1.0503 to 1.0915 from 1.0737 at 1.1149. However, firm break of 1.0915 will argue that the rebound might be completed, and bring deeper fall back to 1.0737 support.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076). Sustained break there will argue that whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0503. Rise from there is starting an up trend. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above. Though, rejection by 1.1059/76 will remain medium term bearishness first.