Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0811; (P) 1.0831; (R1) 1.0844; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as fall from 1.1149 is in progress. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.0737 cluster support next. On the upside, above 1.0866 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0985 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) might be completed with three waves up to 1.1149 already. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 1.0885) will affirm this bearish case. Further break of 1.0737 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0751) will bring retest of 1.0505 low.