Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0719; (P) 1.0730; (R1) 1.0739; More….

Near term outlook in EUR/CHF stays bearish with 1.0802 support turned resistance intact. Current fall from 1.1149 is on track to retest 1.0505 low. On the upside, 1.0802 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) should have completed at 1.1149 already. The three wave corrective structure argues that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not over yet. Medium term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1149 resistance holds. Break of 1.0505 low would be seen at a later stage.



