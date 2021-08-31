<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0771; (P) 1.0799; (R1) 1.0849; More….

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 1.0694 resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.0839 resistance. Sustained break there will turn near term outlook bullish for 1.0863/0985 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 1.0739 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0694 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) should have completed at 1.1149 already. The three-wave corrective structure argues that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not over yet. Medium term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 1.0859) holds. Break of 1.0505 low would be seen at a later stage.