EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0549; (P) 1.0603; (R1) 1.0635; More….

EUR/CHF’s down trend continues today and hit as low as 1.0563 so far. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0481. On the upside, break of 1.0678 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, current downside momentum argues that fall from 1.1149 is probably resuming the downside from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next focus is 1.0505 (2020 low). Decisive break there will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223 next. Strong support from 1.0505 will bring rebound first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0936 resistance holds.