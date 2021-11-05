<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0522; (P) 1.0557; (R1) 1.0578; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Current down trend from 1.1149 should target 100% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0481. On the upside, above 1.0602 minor resistance will turn bias neutral for consolidations. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0678 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current downside momentum argues that fall from 1.1149 is probably resuming the downside from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next focus is 1.0505 (2020 low). Decisive break there will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223 next. Strong support from 1.0505 will bring rebound first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0936 resistance holds.