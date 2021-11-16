<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0504; (P) 1.0524; (R1) 1.0538; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0481. Sustained break of 1.0505 low will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 161.8% projection at 1.0200. On the upside, though, break of 1.0596 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current downside momentum argues that fall from 1.1149 is probably resuming the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Focus is now on 1.0505 (2020 low). Decisive break there will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223 next. Strong support from 1.0505 will bring rebound first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0936 resistance holds.