Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0405; (P) 1.0420; (R1) 1.0434; More….

With 1.0511 resistance intact, further decline is expected in EUR/CHF. Current down trend from 1.1149 should target 161.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0200 next. On the upside, though, break of 1.0511 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is now extending. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. On the upside, break of 1.0694 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish even in case of rebound.