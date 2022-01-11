<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0451; (P) 1.0478; (R1) 1.0531; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the upside as rebound from 1.0324 short term bottom is extending. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.0936 to 1.0324 at 1.0558. We’d expect strong resistance from there to limit upside to finish the rebound. On the downside, below 1.0423 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.0324 low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is now extending. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. On the upside, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish even in case of rebound.