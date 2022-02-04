<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0427; (P) 1.0485; (R1) 1.0587; More….

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 1.0298 accelerates to as high as 1.0548 so far. The strong break of 1.0510 resistance argues that a medium term bottom was already formed at 1.0298, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Intraday bias is now on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 1.0298 at 1.0623 first. Sustained trading above there will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.0824 next. For now, further rise will remain in favor as long as 1.0439 minor support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that a medium term bottom is formed at 1.0298 on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Rebound from there is still tentatively viewed part of a corrective pattern. That is, larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018) could still extend through 1.0298 to 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. However, sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0671) will argue that the down trend is over, and bring stronger rise back to 1.1149 next.