Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0248; (P) 1.0314; (R1) 1.0352; More….

EUR/CHF’s breach of 1.0277 suggests resumption of recent decline and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 1.0298 will extend larger down trend and target 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0298 from 1.0610 at 1.0216. On the upside, above 1.0366 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first. But overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0610 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. Sustained break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0610 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.