Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0264; (P) 1.0301; (R1) 1.0346; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains mildly on the upside at this point. Rebound from 0.9970 is probably correcting whole down trend from 1.1149. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. On the downside, however, break of 1.0184 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9970 low instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.