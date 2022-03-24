<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0216; (P) 1.0266; (R1) 1.0293; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.0400 would resume the rebound from 0.9970 to 1.0610 key structural resistance. However, break of 1.0184 minor support will argue that the rebound is finished, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. In this case, intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.9970 low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.