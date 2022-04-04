<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0202; (P) 1.0224; (R1) 1.0246; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as range trading continues inside 1.0184/0400. On the upside, break of 1.0400 will resume the rebound from 0.9977 to 1.0610 key structural resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.0184 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9970 low.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.