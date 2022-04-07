<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0134; (P) 1.0170; (R1) 1.0204; More….

Further fall remains in favor in EUR/CHF with 1.0242 minor resistance intact. Rebound from 0.9770 could have completed at 1.0400 already, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. Further fall would be seen back to retest 0.9970 low. However, break of 1.0242 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0400 resistance again.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.