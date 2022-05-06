<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0336; (P) 1.0365; (R1) 1.0412; More….

EUR/CHF retreats notably after just missing 1.0400 resistance and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, Firm break of 1.0400 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.9970 to 1.0610 structural resistance. On the downside, however, break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.0292) will turn bias to the downside for 1.0186 support and below, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.0400 with another leg.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.