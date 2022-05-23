<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0262; (P) 1.0283; (R1) 1.0310; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. But further fall is expected with 1.0359 minor resistance intact. Corrective rebound from 0.9970 should have completed with three waves up to 1.0513, after rejection by 1.0505 key resistance. Below 1.0228 will target 1.0086 support. Firm break there will bring retest of 0.9970 low. However, break of 1.0359 will dampen this bearish view and bring stronger recovery back towards 1.0513 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.