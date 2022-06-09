<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0429; (P) 1.0460; (R1) 1.0518; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for 1.0513 resistance. Decisive break there will resume whole rebound from 0.9970, for 1.0610 structural resistance. On the downside, below 1.0398 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.