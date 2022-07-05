Tue, Jul 05, 2022 @ 20:18 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9982; (P) 1.0014; (R1) 1.0052; More….

EUR/CHF’s down trend resumes by breaking 0.9943 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Next target if 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, break of 1.0044 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Moving Averages Explained

What Currency Pair is the Most Difficult to Trade?

Treat Trading Like a Business

Risk-on and Risk-off

Greed and Fear in Trading

Myths of Fear and Greed in FX

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.