Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9901; (P) 0.9966; (R1) 1.0008; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Current down trend should target 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, break of 1.0044 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 55 week EMA affirmed medium term bearishness. Long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.