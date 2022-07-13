<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9826; (P) 0.9862; (R1) 0.9888; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside for the moment. Current down trend should target 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, above 0.9953 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again, and bring consolidations, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 55 week EMA affirmed medium term bearishness. Long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.