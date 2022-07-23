EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF’s recovery was capped by 0.9953 minor resistance last week, but stayed above 0.9804 low. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further fall is expected. On the downside, break of 0.9804 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, however, break of 0.9953 minor resistance will suggest short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0097).

In the bigger picture,long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0808).