Wed, Jul 27, 2022 @ 09:09 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9699; (P) 0.9783; (R1) 0.9826; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the downside as down trend resumes. Next target is 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, break of 0.9948 minor resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture,long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is Forex Trading?

The Origins of the Digital Currency: A Beginning of a Long...

Self-Sabotage Revealed

Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading

Best Forex Scalping Method

The Four Letter R-Word

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.