Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9751; (P) 0.9774; (R1) 0.9810; More….

EUR/CHF is losing downside momentum again. But further decline is still expected as long as 0.9948 resistance holds. Current down trend should target 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, however, considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 0.9948 should confirm short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for further rebound.

In the bigger picture,long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.