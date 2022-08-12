<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9697; (P) 0.9715; (R1) 0.9734; More….

EUR/CHF’s down trend resumes by breaking through 0.9697 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.9650 long term projection level. Some support could be seen there to bring rebound. But break of 0.9799 resistance is needed to signal short term bottoming. Otherwise, further decline will remain in favor. Firm break of 0.9650 will target 100% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9970 from 1.0513 at 0.9334.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 138.2% projection at 0.9033. On the upside, break of 0.9799 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.