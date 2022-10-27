<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9911; (P) 0.9929; (R1) 0.9963; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise form 0.9407 should target 100% projection of 0.9407 to 0.9798 from 0.9641 at 1.0032. On the downside, below 0.9871 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook should stay bullish as long as 0.9798 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, considering bullish condition in daily MACD and the firm break of 55 day EMA, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9407. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9641 support holds, even as a corrective rebound. Next target 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072. Reaction from there, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.0120) will reveal whether the trend is reversing.