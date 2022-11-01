<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9875; (P) 0.9908; (R1) 0.9936; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral as consolidation from 0.9953 is extending. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 0.9798 support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9953 will resume the rise from 0.9407 to 100% projection of 0.9407 to 0.9798 from 0.9641 at 1.0032.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9407. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9641 support holds, even as a corrective rebound. Next target 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072. Reaction from there, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.0128) will reveal whether the trend is reversing.