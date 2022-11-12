EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF’s steep decline last week indicates that whole rebound from 0.9407 has completed at 0.9953, ahead of 0.9970 support turned resistance. Initial bias is now on the downside this week. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8407 to 0.9953 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement a 0.9616, and possibly below. On the upside, though, above 0.9818 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.9970 support turned resistance retains medium term bearishness. That is, while 0.9407 is a medium term bottom, price actions from there would develope into a corrective pattern rather than a reversal. That is, down trend resumption through 0.9407 is favored at a later stage. This will remain the favored case now, as long 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 holds.

In the long term picture, capped well below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until firm break of 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low). In case of resumption, next target is 138.2% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9033.