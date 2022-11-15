Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9711; (P) 0.9745; (R1) 0.9774; More….
EUR/CHF recovered after brief breach of 38.2% retracement of 0.8407 to 0.9953. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.9720 will extend the fall from 0.9953 to 61.8% retracement at 0.9616, and possibly below. On the upside, however, break of 0.9818 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9953 instead.
In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.9970 support turned resistance retains medium term bearishness. That is, while 0.9407 is a medium term bottom, price actions from there would develope into a corrective pattern rather than a reversal. That is, down trend resumption through 0.9407 is favored at a later stage. This will remain the favored case now, as long 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 holds.