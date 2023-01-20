<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9891; (P) 0.9911; (R1) 0.9942; More….

EUR/CHF recovered after hitting 55 day EMA and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Another fall is in favor as long as 0.9962 minor resistance holds. Below 0.9873 will target 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832. On the upside, above 0.9962 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.0095 high.

In the bigger picture, break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 and 55 week EMA (now at 1.0041) is taken as an initial sign of long term bullish reversal. Further rally is expected as long as 55 days EMA (now at 0.9874) holds. Next target is 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). Reactions from there should reveal long term momentum.