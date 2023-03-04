EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF surged to as high as 1.0040 last week but retreated sharply since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. The favored case is that corrective pattern from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9844 already. Above 1.0040 will target a test on 1.0095. However, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now 0.9941) will delay the bullish case and bring deeper pull back first.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9832 support intact, rise from 0.9407 (2022 low) is still expected to continue. Break of 1.0095 and sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0021) will be a medium term bullish signal, and bring further rally to 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.

In the long term picture, it’s still way to early too call for bullish trend reversal with upside capped well below 55 month EMA and 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low).