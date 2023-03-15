Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 12:39 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9766; (P) 0.9794; (R1) 0.9841; More

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment and some more consolidations could be seen above 0.9711. Upside of recovery should be limited by 0.9844 support turned resistance to bring another decline. As noted before, rebound 0.9407 could have completed at 1.0095 already. Below 0.9711 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9670. Sustained break there will bring deeper fall to retest 0.9407 low. Overall, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.9906) holds.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0011) and 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. That is, down trend from 1.2004 is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 1.0095 resistance holds.

