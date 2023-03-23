<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9930; (P) 0.9956; (R1) 0.9986; More…

EUR/CHF edged higher to 0.9995 earlier today but quickly retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Outlook is unchanged that corrective decline from 1.0095 should have completed at 0.9704. Further rally is in favor as long as 0.9856 minor support holds. Above 0.9995 will target 1.0040 and then 1.0095. However, firm break of 0.9856 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias back to the downside for 0.9704 support instead.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0011) and 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. That is, down trend from 1.2004 is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).