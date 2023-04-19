<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9817; (P) 0.9830; (R1) 0.9849; More…

EUR/CHF is staying in consolidation above 0.9797 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Deeper decline is in favor with 0.9889 minor resistance intact. Break of 0.9797 will target 0.9704 support and possibly below, as whole corrective pattern from 1.0095 extends. On the upside, though, break of 0.9889 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9989) and 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. That is, down trend from 1.2004 is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).