Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9746; (P) 0.9774; (R1) 0.9788; More…

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral first. Fall from 0.9995 is a correction to rise from 0.9704 only. Break of 0.9878 resistance will indicate that such correction has completed and target 0.9995. Firm break there should confirm that larger corrective decline from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9704 too.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9971) and 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. That is, down trend from 1.2004 is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).