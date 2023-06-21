<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9783; (P) 0.9799; (R1) 0.9816; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the upside at this point. Whole correction from 1.0995 could have completed at 0.9670 already. Further rally should be seen to 0.9878 resistance first. Firm break there should confirm this bullish case. On the downside, however, break of 0.9744 support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. The pair is also capped below 55 W EMA (now at 0.9924). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not complete yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).