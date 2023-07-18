<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9644; (P) 0.9667; (R1) 0.9690; More…

EUR/CHF is staying in consolidation above 0.9606 and intraday bias remains neutral. Also, outlook remains bearish with 0.9721 support turned resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9606 will resume larger decline from 1.0095 to 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9670 from 0.9840 at 0.9515.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9913). Down trend form 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.