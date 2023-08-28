<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9541; (P) 0.9555; (R1) 0.9565; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9599 resistance. Break of 0.9513 will target 61.8% projection of 0.9840 to 0.9520 from 0.9646 at 0.9448.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9839). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 0.9407 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9670 support turned resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.