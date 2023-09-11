<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9539; (P) 0.9552; (R1) 0.9569; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. Outlook also remains bearish for now. On the downside, decisive break of 0.9513 will resume the decline from 1.0095, towards 0.9407 low. However, break of 0.9601 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 0.9646 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the cross is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9818). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 0.9407 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9670 support turned resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.