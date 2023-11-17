<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9628; (P) 0.9642; (R1) 0.9658; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for consolidation below 0.9678. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9595 support holds. Firm break of 0.9678/91 resistance zone will argue that whole decline from 1.0095 has completed, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low). Nevertheless, break of 0.9595 support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0095 (2023 high) might have completed at 0.9416, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low). Sustained break of 0.9691 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9416 at 0.9675) will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.9836 and above. However, rejection by 0.9691 will maintain medium term bearishness for another test on 0.9407 at least.