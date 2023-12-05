<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9429; (P) 0.9467; (R1) 0.9497; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside for retesting 0.9407/16 support zone. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, touching 0.9504 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral for consolidation first.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.9691 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9416 at 0.9675) maintains medium term bearishness in EUR/CHF. Firm break of 0.9047 support (2022 low) will resume long term down trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9683 holds.