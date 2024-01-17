EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9351; (P) 0.9370; (R1) 0.9389; More…

EUR/CHF’s break of 0.9402 support turned resistance suggests that down trend from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9252 already. Rebound from there is tentatively seen as a corrective move first. Intraday bias is now on the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.9451). Sustained break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. On the downside, though, break of 0.9349 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9252 low instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Another decline is in favor after rebound from 0.9252 completes.