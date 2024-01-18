Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 09:08 GMT
EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9351; (P) 0.9370; (R1) 0.9389; More

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Rebound from 0.9252 short term bottom is in progress for 55 D EMA (now at 0.9448). Sustained break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. On the downside, though, break of 0.9349 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9252 low instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Another decline is in favor after rebound from 0.9252 completes.

